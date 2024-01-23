‘They Were My Passport To The World’: Sofia Vergara Credits Her Boobs For Launching Her Career

Sofia Vergara admitted that her voluptuous body and good looks helped catapult her to success in Hollywood.

The “Modern Family” actress spoke to Spanish publication El País in an interview published Jan. 15 and admitted that her body got her noticed and she was able to use her assets to maintain momentum during her rise to fame.

“My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me,” Vergara told the publication. “They were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old.”

Vergara said she used her boobs as a pathway to success when beginning her modeling career but insisted she is now the mistress of her own domain.

“But today I’m 51 years old and I’m still here,” she told El País.

Vergara related her recent experience playing queen pin Griselda Blanco in “Griselda,” to her real-life experiences.

“In Griselda, the men allude to the character’s “tits and ass” as the key to her success. Does that sound familiar to you, Sofía?,” the interviewer asked.

The famous actress had no qualms in admitting the statement rang true.

“Of course it does. It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad,” Vergara said.

“On the contrary, I’m grateful for [my] life,” she added.

Vergara elaborated on her perspective.

“I am not afraid of [taking a] risk, I work harder than anyone, I have the personality, I have always been aware of what was outside, and I have not been afraid,” she said.

The famous actress emphasized that her breasts got her to a certain point but insisted her own talents and tenacity were to credit for the longevity of her career.

“There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay,” she told El País.

“I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jackass doesn’t know how to act. I can take it.”(RELATED: Colombian Mob Family Sues Sofia Vergara, One Of America’s Favorite Actresses: REPORT)

Vergara boldly declared, “from a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them. But if you only see my boobs, then that’s your problem.”