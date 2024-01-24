Boyfriend Allegedly Wore Drag To Take Exam For Girlfriend: REPORT

A man in India has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass himself off as his girlfriend during a university entrance exam in early January, The Indian Express reported Tuesday.

The 26-year-old man, Angrez Singh, reportedly shaved his beard, put on makeup and wore a traditional Indian dress to the exam, according to The Indian Express. In addition, he placed a photo of himself in drag over his girlfriend’s image on her identification card, the outlet reported.

Officials at the test center became suspicious when Singh’s physical details did not match his girlfriend’s, according to the Indian Express. (RELATED: Some ‘Underrepresented’ Students Don’t Have To Take Entrance Exam For Prestigious Med School)

“The candidate managed to enter the examination hall. However, the officials got suspicious as the picture of Paramjeet Kaur [Singh’s girlfriend] on the application form was not matching with the face of the candidate in question,” an official told The Indian Express. “Later biometrics were done, and they didn’t match with the ones kept in the records,” the official added.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Rajeev Sood, said that the exam paper had been disqualified and that new measures were being taken to deal with exam fraud.

“Last month in the nursing exam, the biometrics of one candidate had not matched and that candidate was sent back,” Sood said. “We have devised a new means in which face identification and biometrics are a must before sitting in the exam. And the accused in question failed in biometrics as well as face identification.”

Singh, who is out on bail, was attempting to pass the exam after his girlfriend had previously failed, The Indian Express reported.

“A man can take such a risk only for his girlfriend,” a police officer told the outlet.