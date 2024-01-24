Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Claps Back At Famous Mom’s Request For Conservatorship

Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, and his wife, Marieangela King, clapped back at the famous star Tuesday over her attempts to initiate a conservatorship.

Cher has filed for conservatorship rights over Elijah, citing that his addiction issues are out of control and he is unfit to make his own financial decisions. Elijah and Marieangela pushed back saying he can take care of himself. They also fired off some serious allegations against Cher, saying she had him intentionally kidnapped and locked up against his will in her efforts to take control of his life, according to TMZ.

Elijah and his wife doubled down against the conservatorship by claiming he has cleaned up his act and is currently taking care of his own bills. They claim he is completely sober at this time, and is committed to properly managing the quarterly payments he receives from a trust fund set up by his late father, the legendary Greg Allman, according to TMZ.

They said there is no need for anyone to seize control of his estate, and fired off a number of reasons as to why they believe his famous mother should be the last person to do so.

Within the documents filed in court, Marieangela claimed Cher orchestrated Elijah’s kidnapping and had him held against his will at a Mexican rehab facility.

She claimed her husband was forcibly taken to Mexico in October and was put under the care of a doctor that she alleged was hired by Cher. Elijah was reportedly told he would be doing holistic alternative therapy, but Marieangela claims what he was actually thrown into was a “makeshift prison-type facility known as the ‘Baja Rehab,'” according to TMZ.

Mariangela said she had to drive “to rescue Elijah from the captivity his mother arranged,” where she alleged he “was held captive” for two months.

She claimed he was held there for 2 months until Mexican federal agents dropped him off at the border.

Mariangela claimed Cher is “categorically unfit to serve” as Elijah’s conservator, citing that she doesn’t drive, maker her own food, or even feed herself. She accused the star of being “manic depressive,” according to TMZ.

Cher has denied the kidnapping allegations. (RELATED: ‘It Pisses The F*ck Out Of Me’: Cher Reveals Surprising Reason She Resents One Of Her Hit Songs)

A court hearing has been scheduled for March 6 to determine whether Cher will be appointed conservator.