‘It Pisses The F*ck Out Of Me’: Cher Reveals Surprising Reason She Resents One Of Her Hit Songs

Cher revealed the unexpected reason she resents her hit song, “Believe,” during a recent interview with Harry Smith on “Today.”

Smith chatted with the iconic singer about the tremendous level of success she has achieved over the course of her decades-long career and congratulated her on the 25th anniversary of “Believe.” Shockingly, Cher pushed back on the compliment, indicating her frustration over that milestone memory.

“It’s not that amazing, okay? Pisses me — it pisses the fuck out of me. And you can’t put that out,” she said in the video.

Cher laughed as she shared her irritation with the song’s landmark anniversary and explained it’s too much for her to hear how long ago that song was released, since it spotlights how she, herself is aging.

“So you and age, you’re not friends?” Smith asked.

“No. My mother didn’t mind. But I do. I hate it,” Cher said.

Smith lightened the conversation by talking about his own struggles when he celebrated his 70th birthday.

“I’d give anything to be 70 again,” Cher quipped.

Cher’s list of hit songs is as lengthy as her career in the music industry. “Believe” was one of her biggest smash hits, spending a solid four weeks in the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The success of the song resulted in Cher’s only Grammy Award in the best dance recording category. (RELATED: 69 And Feeling Fine: Christie Brinkley Says She Doesn’t Feel Like She’s Aging)

The “Believe” album was also nominated for record of the year, according to Today.

The legendary singer embarked on her first-ever Christmas album which was released to the public October 20.