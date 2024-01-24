Hillary Clinton Compares ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snub To Her Own 2016 Loss

Hillary Clinton threw her support behind Margot Robbie and “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig after they were snubbed by the Academy Awards.

Clinton stood in solidarity with Gerwig and Robbie, while seemingly alluding to her own experience with not coming out on top, after losing to President Trump in the Electoral College in 2016. “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” she wrote in a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Jon Stewart will return to ‘The Daily Show’ as host — just on Mondays https://t.co/06Qldo8dv8 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2024

The former secretary of State went on to acknowledge the stellar work that Gerwig and Robbie put into the highest-grossing movie of 2023 by quoting a phrase from “Barbie” to drive her message home.

“You’re so much more than Kenough,” she wrote in her social media post.

Clinton signed the social media post by including the hashtag, #HillaryBarbie.

The Academy Awards sparked immediate backlash after they announced the nominations of the 96th annual awards gala Tuesday, and failed to nominate the famous director and actress.

Robbie and Gerwig’s names were omitted from the list of nominations entirely, while Ryan Gosling, who co-starred as Ken in the blockbuster film, and actress America Ferrera, received nominations for best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

Gerwig and Robbie were believed to be top contenders in the best director and best actress categories.

Gosling and Ferrera have since voiced their discontent with the situation, as have many fans worldwide. (RELATED: Barbie Cast Blasts Oscars For Snubbing Margot Robbie, Director Greta Gerwig)

The 96th Annual Academy Awards are scheduled to air on March 10 from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.