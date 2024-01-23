Barbie Cast Blasts Oscars For Snubbing Margot Robbie, Director Greta Gerwig

The cast of “Barbie” is blasting the Academy Awards for not nominating lead actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Ryan Gosling told Variety. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.”

Gerwig and Robbie generated Oscar buzz before the movie even came out, and were among the most surprising names to be left off the list of nominees.

The film was nominated in the Best Picture category, and Gerwig was nominated for Best-Adapted Screenplay, but the director of the movie that generated over $1.4 billion was not nominated for Best Director, and the film’s title character and lead, Robbie, was not nominated for Best Actress.

Gosling expressed his personal shock and disappointment.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling told Variety.

He noted the incredible talent and effort it took to transform reality into the fantastical Barbie world that millions of people around the globe were able to enjoy.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees,” Gosling said.

The famous actor shouted out his praise to “America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Ferrera also addressed the Academy’s obvious omissions.

“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” Ferrera told Variety. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.” (RELATED: The Oscars Create Waves By Snubbing Big Names Ahead Of This Year’s Award Show)

Ferrera also nodded to Robbie by saying, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable.”