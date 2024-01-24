Hugh Hefner’s Widow Says He Was Lousy In Bed

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal, debunked misconceptions there may be about him by telling the world he was a lousy sexual partner.

Crystal dished on her sex life with the late Hugh Hefner in her newly released memoir, “Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.” She slammed Hefner, saying they never kissed or showed intimacy or romance in the bedroom.

“He seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I’d been with years ago,” she wrote in her book, according to a People story published Wednesday.

Crystal was intimately involved with Hefner for a total of nine years. She was 21 when she first met him and he was 60 years her senior.

She stifled any ideas people may have had about Hef being wild in bed during his sexual encounters with the Playboy bunnies.

“It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else,” she said.

“I think when you have so much money and power and so many ‘yes people’ around you, you just stick with your own narrative in your mind. And then everyone else just goes along with it,” she said.

She made a point of noting that she wasn’t sexually satisfied during her time with Hefner, alleging that he was simply unable to please her in bed.

“Like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy,” she wrote.

She referred to sex with Hefner as being “odd” and “robotic” then went on to say, “It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part.”

Crystal pointed out that Hef never made eye contact with her during sex, opting instead to stare up at the ceiling, where he had a mirror mounted overhead.

She said the way people perceived life in the Playboy Mansion wasn’t a true reflection of how things played out.

“This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time,” she wrote in her book, according to People.

“Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”

Crystal said that sex with Hefner stopped in 2014. (RELATED: ‘I Just Wanted To Be First And Be Done’: Bridget Marquardt Discusses Her Sexual Encounters With Hugh Hefner)

“And I was relieved. There was no more bringing girls home, no more performances,” she said. “For years, I had been keeping up the Playboy Playmate charade for Hef, for the public.”