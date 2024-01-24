Laura Ingraham Stunned After Nikki Haley Donor Frank Laukien Claims They Have ‘Very Good Chance’ To Win GOP Nomination

Fox host Laura Ingraham appeared stunned Wednesday after Frank Laukien, billionaire donor for GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, claimed that the former South Carolina had a “very good chance” to win the Republican nomination.

Laukien appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his support for Haley and her goals as she continues into the election season. Ingraham questioned the billionaire on why the team is continuing as the GOP continues to divide itself, pointing out that they were merely “helping Biden.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Says ‘Race Is Far From Over’ After Trump Wins New Hampshire)

“All you guys are doing now is helping Biden,” Ingraham said.

Laukien pushed back against the Fox host’s claims, emphasizing that the choice belongs to the American people. The billionaire also said he believes Haley’s team will “pull in a lot of voters” as the race continues.

“I think it’s the American people who get to have a say … We’re very clear. We think the future candidate for the future is Nikki Haley and we’re gonna support her very strongly. I think she will pull in as she gets better known. I think she will pull in a lot of voters,” Laukien stated.

“She is the underdog, but she just advanced to the conference championship game,” Laukien continued. “The Super Bowl is in November. You all want to fight the Super Bowl right now. She’s advanced, she’s among the last two. I think as they take a closer look at her and look at Trump, who in many ways, in my opinion, is a flawed candidate. I think she will get a tremendous further boost.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ingraham then asked whether Laukien believed the former South Carolina governor would win her home state. While the billionaire admitted he didn’t know, he said Haley’s focus is still on South Carolina and Super Tuesday. Laukien added that Haley has a “very good chance” because he believes most Americans do not want a Biden-Trump rematch for the general election. (RELATED: Here Are The Key Takeaways From New Hampshire Primary Exit Polls)



“So do you think she wins South Carolina, Frank?” Ingraham questioned.

“I don’t know but we’re focusing on South Carolina and Super Tuesday. I think she has a chance to advance further and right now she’s the underdog, but I think it would be absolutely the wrong time to give up,” Laukien stated. “I think we have a very good chance to do what this country wants, namely 70% don’t want a Trump-Biden rematch.”

“Then they should have turned out to vote for Nikki in Iowa and New Hampshire,” Ingraham responded. To which Laukien replied that Haley didn’t have the same name recognition as former President Donald Trump.

“Everybody knows who she is. I mean that’s just ridiculous,” Ingraham responded.

The former South Carolina governor lost to Trump in the GOP primary elections for Iowa and New Hampshire this month. Trump won the Iowa caucus in early January by 51% and the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday by roughly 54%, gaining 12 delegates.

A recent poll conducted by the Independent Center of 1,002 registered voters nationwide showed that 47% would support Trump in a re-match between him and Biden.

A recent Emerson College poll shows the former president ahead of Haley in South Carolina by 29 points.