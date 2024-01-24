Martin Scorsese Breaks Steven Spielberg’s Record As Most Oscar-Nominated Living Director: REPORT

Martin Scorsese has become the most-nominated living director in the history of the Oscars, People reported.

Scorsese surpassed Steven Spielberg after a recent nod for his latest work “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to People. Scorsese’s latest Best Director nomination reportedly marks his tenth. The film has garnered wide acclaim, securing 10 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, including a spot in the coveted Best Picture category, the outlet reported.

His latest nomination places him only second to the late William Wyler in terms of Oscar nominations, People reported. Wyler, who passed away in 1981, reportedly still leads with a total of 12 nominations. Scorsese expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the importance of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a film that delves into an overlooked American tragedy and its resonance with the Osage community, according to the outlet. (RELATED:REPORT: Martin Scorsese Met With The Pope And Then Announced A New Film About Jesus)

Martin Scorsese has now earned more #Oscars nominations for best director than anyone alive https://t.co/7AYM9oNwhj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 24, 2024

“It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese statement read, according to People. “It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long.”

The veteran filmmaker also paid homage to Robbie Robertson, the late composer for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” whose Native heritage and longstanding friendship with Scorsese were instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, People reported.

“I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized — our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen,” he reportedly continued.