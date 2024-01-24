Notre Dame Lands The Toughest Kicker In America — A 30-Year-Old Army Vet Eric Goins

GO … Irish??

In terms of toughness, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program just upgraded in a major way, and quite frankly, it makes them a lot easier to cheer for in the process.

And that’s saying a lot considering I’m a Miami Hurricane and have love for their other rivals such as Florida State (because of my dad, I always have to explain that one), USC, Michigan and so on. Usually, I can’t stand Notre Dame and their elitist nonsense. (RELATED: Lunatic PETA Is Going After The University Of Georgia For Their Legendary Mascot In The Most Disgusting Way Imaginable)

But things are gonna be a little different in the 2024 season, and that’s because the Fighting Irish are going full-out Americana, bringing in a 30-year-old Army veteran as their kicker — meet Eric Goins, ladies and gentlemen.

Graduating high school all the way back in 2012 (I graduated in 2009, so this is insane to me), Goins’ last action as a college football kicker was with The Citadel before heading into the United States Army.

Eric Goins, who played at The Citadel from 2012-15 and spent the next seven years in the United States Army, is joining Notre Dame football as a walk-on kicker.@jacksoble56 has the story. https://t.co/J6xXgML5TQ pic.twitter.com/jiQqVKCNZZ — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) January 22, 2024

This is awesome, man.

Luckily, my Canes don’t play Notre Dame this season, so I won’t have to worry about any particular game. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’ll definitely be rooting for the Irish next season, strictly because of them going full America.

I mean, seriously, how can you not love this?

GO IRISH!