Lunatic PETA Is Going After The University Of Georgia For Their Legendary Mascot In The Most Disgusting Way Imaginable

First off, rest in peace to UGA. PETA can eat crap.

As we all know, the legendary mascot of the University of Georgia Bulldogs — UGA X (also known as Que) — passed away Tuesday, and understandably so, fans are still in mourning of the beloved K9 (an English bulldog).

But of course, in their typical fashion, crazy lunatic PETA has to pooh-pooh all over everything and make it worse.

Despite UGA being treated like absolute royalty at Georgia, and PETA claiming to have a heart (HA!), they decided to make everybody’s sadness much thicker by releasing an incredibly ridiculous statement. (RELATED: It’s Happening: Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers Reportedly Close To Mega-Deal)

“The ‘winningest mascot’ in UGA’s history was born to lose since, like all breathing-impaired breeds, he suffered from debilitating deformities such as an unnaturally shortened nose and airway that left him panting and gasping for air, particularly in the sweltering Southern heat,” said PETA.

“PETA is calling on the university to end its live-mascot program and to stop exploiting these victims of cruel breeding practices before another bulldog suffers and dies on its watch.”

To be clean for the kids … what a load of horse manure.

RIP Uga 💔 We’re hoping his passing reminds @UniversityOfGA just how irresponsible it is for them to be promoting unhealthy, breathing-impaired, flat-faced breeds like English Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/laUTXikTFv — PETA (@peta) January 23, 2024

Breathing-impaired breeds (BIBs) are doomed to a lifetime of health problems & suffering. Help us urge the university to replace their live bulldog mascot with a willing human one. https://t.co/qGVq9olROI — PETA (@peta) January 23, 2024

Do you guys remember the song “Racks”? (I’m sure most of y’all don’t.)

PETA is like that, but switch it up to … “LIES ON LIES ON LIES! LIES ON LIES ON LIES!” … what a bunch of frauds.