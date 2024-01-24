Marvel Star’s ‘7 Figure’ Box Office Bonus Sent To The Wrong Person: Video

Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spiderman, once had his bonus from the Box Office sent to Tom Hollander by mistake, Hollander told Seth Meyers.

Hollander, known for his role on “The White Lotus,” appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday and revealed he once received the Marvel star’s bonus by accident, according to a clip posted on YouTube.

“I feel like it’s almost the elephant in the room,” Meyers said to Hollander, “There’s an actor named Tom Holland. Do people ever make that error?”

“Yeah. Yes, it’s been very difficult,” Hollander responded. “Cause, you know, I was here first.”

Hollander explained he doesn’t get mistaken for the Spiderman actor in “visual contexts,” but instead, there have been mix ups because of their names. He explained while the two were with the same agency for a short amount of time, there was a mix up with a payment.

He told Meyers how he checked his emails while visiting a friend in England and found one from his agency. He added that he just finished a project with BBC and was expecting a payment of $30,000. He said he felt “smug” about the money, “which was going to get [him] through the next year or so.” But when he opened the email, he apparently found something else.

“Payment advice for your first box office bonus for ‘The Avengers,'” he said the email stated. “And I thought … I don’t think I’m in ‘The Avengers.'” (RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Earns More Than $300 Million Around The World).

“And it was more money than I’ve ever — It was a seven-figure sum,” Hollander revealed.

#WhiteLotus star Tom Hollander accidentally received Tom Holland’s ‘astonishing’ bonus for Avengers movie: “It was more money than I’ve ever seen, it was a seven figure sum. He was 20, so my feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly.” pic.twitter.com/SfmLrEySni — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2024

“He was 20 or something, so my feeling of smugness, you remember, I had in the first half — disappeared very quickly,” he added. “But that’s showbiz.”

“You’re always one email away from having your whole life turned upside down,” Meyers joked.