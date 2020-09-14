Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Devil All The Time’ Comes Out Wednesday

Netflix’s highly-anticipated new movie “The Devil All the Time” arrives September 16.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

Judging from the preview for the movie, “The Devil All the Time” is going to be incredibly unsettling. Give it a watch below.

Outside of “Tenet,” this might be the movie that has caught my attention the most in the past several months.

It looks dark, chilling, sinister, suspenseful and we all know I’m about that kind of action. Nothing gets me going more than a dark TV show or movie that messes with our minds.

After all, that’s why I loved the first season of “True Detective.”

Now, Netflix is bringing us this movie with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke and Sebastian Stan. That’s one hell of an impressive cast lineup.

You can catch “The Devil All the Time” starting Wednesday on Netflix. I couldn’t be more excited, and make sure to check back for my review once I see it. Something tells me that I’m going to like it a ton!