Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio Leaving Miami Dolphins For Philadelphia Eagles In Not-So-Shocking Move: REPORT

See ya, Vic.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins have “mutually agreed to part ways.” The organization made the announcement Wednesday.

As a result, Fangio is now the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. It’s expected that a deal will happen.

Before becoming a Dolphin, the 65-year-old Fangio worked with Philadelphia as a consultant in 2023 for two weeks to help them get prepared for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his only season as Miami’s defensive coordinator, the Dolphins‘ D improved from 18th to 10th in terms of yards allowed-per-game, though those numbers fell short of expectations, since many had Miami in the top five. The improved statistics were a result of all the incoming talent we had.

In other words, Fangio was a bit deflating, and now he takes that energy to a drama-filled Eagles franchise.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

As far as Fangio leaving the Dolphins, I saw this coming …

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are mutually agreeing to part ways. Not really surprising. I don’t think Fangio was happy in Miami, and the Dolphins weren’t happy with Fangio — never worked on the roster with Fangio. Plain and simple: Fangio didn’t fit. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 24, 2024

And I get why he’s going to the Eagles. He sees an opportunity to be in a different situation that’s closer to home, and with Vic’s ego, you know that he thinks he can turn things around. And I can’t even blame him for all that.

But as far as what I think is gonna happen?

This is setting up to be a disaster. (RELATED: Eagles Continue To Clean House After End-Of-Season Collapse, Fire Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson: REPORT)

Nick Sirianni and his ego, Fangio and his ego, nobody knows where A.J. Brown is at. They’re completely cleaning house. That end-of-season collapse was incredibly disastrous …

2024 is gonna be something else for the Eagles.