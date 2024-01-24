Editorial

Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio Leaving Miami Dolphins For Philadelphia Eagles In Not-So-Shocking Move: REPORT

Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-3. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
See ya, Vic.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins have “mutually agreed to part ways.” The organization made the announcement Wednesday.

As a result, Fangio is now the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. It’s expected that a deal will happen.

Before becoming a Dolphin, the 65-year-old Fangio worked with Philadelphia as a consultant in 2023 for two weeks to help them get prepared for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his only season as Miami’s defensive coordinator, the Dolphins‘ D improved from 18th to 10th in terms of yards allowed-per-game, though those numbers fell short of expectations, since many had Miami in the top five. The improved statistics were a result of all the incoming talent we had.

In other words, Fangio was a bit deflating, and now he takes that energy to a drama-filled Eagles franchise.

As far as Fangio leaving the Dolphins, I saw this coming …

And I get why he’s going to the Eagles. He sees an opportunity to be in a different situation that’s closer to home, and with Vic’s ego, you know that he thinks he can turn things around. And I can’t even blame him for all that.

But as far as what I think is gonna happen?

This is setting up to be a disaster. (RELATED: Eagles Continue To Clean House After End-Of-Season Collapse, Fire Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson: REPORT)

Nick Sirianni and his ego, Fangio and his ego, nobody knows where A.J. Brown is at. They’re completely cleaning house. That end-of-season collapse was incredibly disastrous …

2024 is gonna be something else for the Eagles.