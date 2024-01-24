Whoopi Speaks Out About Alleged ‘Barbie’ Snub And Her Response Is Not What We Expected

Whoopi Goldberg spoke out about “Barbie” actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwin’s Oscar snubs and you may be shocked by what she said.

Goldberg told the audience of The View on Wednesday that she doesn’t think this was a snub at all. “Here’s the deal: Everybody doesn’t win!” she exclaimed. “You don’t get everything you want to get.”

Sunny Hostin pushed back, insisting the omissions were snubs, but Whoopi stood her ground: “Everybody doesn’t win.”

“Barbie grossed over $1 billion,” Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. “Hello, studios, maybe hire more female directors if you want to produce blockbusters.”

“We’re half the population, we turn out, we want to see these,” Alyssa continued. “Also, did they miss the whole moral of the story of Barbie? Of course, we celebrate just Ken, not the woman who’s the lead in it and the icon in it.”

As soon as the word “snubs” was tossed around, Goldberg made her position on the matter very clear.

“Well, but they’re not snubs. And that’s what I want to sort of point out,” Goldberg said.

“It’s not the elites, it’s the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for Best Picture nominations. We all vote for Best Picture, everybody,” she said.

“There are no snubs,” Goldberg continued. “That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective.”

To those who didn’t grasp her view on the topic, Goldberg threw in another one-lined zinger: “The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Compares ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snub To Her Own 2016 Loss)

Robbie and Gerwig were omitted from Oscar nominations in this year’s Best Actress and Best Director categories, respectively, sparking immediate backlash from fans, Barbie cast members and Hollywood stars.