A $150,000 Travesty: This Truly Has To Be The Greatest Scandal Ever In The History Of Fantasy Football

An employee of SportsHub Games Network was canned this week following an investigation finding that he blatantly cheated in a fantasy football contest — that featured a $150,000 grand prize — being operated by his company, according to ESPN.

The National Fantasy Football Championship is a fantasy format involving NFL postseason teams. A SportsHub employee was reportedly able to switch his lineup during live games using internal controls. Like every other fantasy football league and contest, his picks were supposed to be locked with the games already in process, per the outlet.

During the AFC Wild Card Round game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, the employee changed Phins running back Raheem Mostert (33 rushing yards) for the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones (118 yards and three touchdowns), according to the outlet. (RELATED: Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte Arrested Over Illegal Sports Gambling While At LSU: REPORT)

The next week, he reportedly switched out Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for teammate tight end Travis Kelce — Kelce had 24.5 points-per-reception points to Rice’s 8.7.

“Recently, with help from reporting by a public source, we successfully revealed a post-deadline move in one of our NFFC Post-Season Hold ‘Em contests that was detected and quickly confirmed, resulting in SportsHub being able to take immediate action to resolve the issue without any impact to the results of the contest,” wrote NFFC founder Greg Ambrosius on the forum page of the contest, according to Rotogrinders.

“As a result of its internal investigation, an employee was terminated, and a contest participant has been banned from further play on our platforms,” Ambrosius added.

More than 1,500 people were in the contest, which requires a $200 entry fee to play.

