And The Finalists For NFL MVP (And All The Other Awards) Are…

The NFL is nearly ready to hand out some hardware!

After the conference championship games Sunday, we will officially know who will be in Super Bowl LVIII — which means it’s almost time to start planning those Super Bowl parties! (One of my favorite times of the year)

In the AFC Championship, the Ravens host the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore, while the San Francisco 49ers host the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions, who are playing in just their second conference title game in franchise history.

Needless to say, it’s gonna be a fun weekend, and ahead of the games and other festivities, the finalists were revealed for eight of The Associated Press’ 2023 NFL awards.

It should be noted that the AP has switched up their voting system, with voters now being required to list their top five for MVP, while it’s just the top three for the other awards.

Here are the finalists, per the NFL:

AP Most Valuable Player

QB Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

QB Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

QB Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

AP Defensive Player of the Year

CB DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys)

DE Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)

DE Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

LB Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)

LB T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

AP Offensive Player of the Year

WR Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)

QB Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

WR CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

RB Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)

TE Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

WR Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)

RB Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons)

QB C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

DE Will Anderson (Houston Texans)

DT Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers)

DT Kobie Turner (Los Angeles Rams)

CB Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks)

AP Comeback Player of the Year

QB Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns)

S Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills)

QB Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

QB Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

AP Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell (Detroit Lions)

John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens)

DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans)

Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)

Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns)

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

OC Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions)

DC Mike Macdonald (Baltimore Ravens)

OC Todd Monken (Baltimore Ravens)

DC Jim Schwartz (Cleveland Browns)

OC Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans)

Taking place at the 13th annual NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas, the winners will be announced Feb. 8.

◽️️Brock Purdy

◽️️Christian McCaffrey

◽️️Lamar Jackson

◽️️Josh Allen

What a great way to kick off conference weekend!