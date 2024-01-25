Fight Breaks Out At Bar While Ezekiel Elliott Is Present, Cops Now Investigating If His Crew Was Involved: REPORT

Don’t let that late-night living get you funked up, Zeke…

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was hanging out over the weekend in a Texas bar when a brawl erupted. Now, police are telling TMZ Sports that an investigation has been launched to see if any of Elliott’s entourage was involved.

Taking place at Concrete Cowboy, a nightclub close to the Frisco practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys, things popped off at around 1:00 AM, according to documents from the Frisco Police Dept. that were obtained by TMZ.

Recorded by a patron, footage shows Elliott speaking with a woman, with a fight between multiple people happening in the background only feet away from them.

In the incident report that was written by officers, they say that “a male and a female were physically assaulted by a large group of males” in the chaos, per TMZ. In a statement, a spokesperson for FPD says that witnesses claim “members of Elliott’s group may have been involved.”

This is the only problem with living the nightlife as an athlete.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen loads of stories that involve athletes getting in trouble at nightclubs. Hell, take the most recent case with Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, for example, showcasing strippers, money and guns while in an establishment.

From the video, it appears that Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t involved in any of the violence, just trying to get his mack on with some chick from the looks of it. But still, if you’re Elliott, you’ve gotta get control of your crew. (RELATED: Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio Leaving Miami Dolphins For Philadelphia Eagles In Not-So-Shocking Move: REPORT)

At the same time though, we have no idea what exactly happened here, which is why police are investigating.

Just be careful, Zeke. These kinda situations can easily get you arrested, or even worse, killed.