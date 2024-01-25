Billy Joel Teams Up With Rod Stewart For Concert In September: REPORT

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart team up to electrify the Cleveland Browns Stadium with a joint concert set on Sept. 13, USA Today reported Thursday.

It was unveiled at a press conference held at Cleveland’s stadium, with the city’s Mayor Justin Bibb leading the announcement, that the two music icons are set to have a concert together, according to USA Today.

The Browns Stadium, situated just a stone’s throw from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, echoes the legacy of these two musical titans, the outlet reported. Joel, an inductee in 1999, and Stewart, honored both individually in 1994 and as part of Faces in 2012, are reportedly returning to a city that celebrates their immense contributions to the music world. (RELATED: We Needed This! Iconic Rock Band Remakes ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ With Modern Day Lyrics And It’s Absolutely Epic)

JUST ANNOUNCED: Two legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are joining forces for an unforgettable night at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Friday, September 13! ✨ Tickets on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Mdz9jw8HiM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 25, 2024

Greg Harris, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum’s President and CEO, highlighted the historical significance of the concert, according to the outlet. “These are two of the best-selling artists in the world and they are coming to Cleveland,” he reportedly stated.

Live Nation’s Barry Gabel, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorship Sales, shared insights into the concert’s planning, USA Today reported. While final arrangements are reportedly still underway, he anticipates there will a staggering approximately 40,000 tickets. Gabel’s enthusiasm was palpable as he predicted a rapid sell-out, reflecting the high anticipation for this musical extravaganza, according to the outlet.

“The tickets will explode out of here,” Gabel reportedly said.