Billy Joel Teases First New Music In Decades

Legendary artist Billy Joel teased upcoming new music for the very first time in decades, and it’s coming very soon!

Columbia Records announced the upcoming release of “Turn The Lights Back On,” a fitting new title for the newly anticipated single, according to the artist’s website. The new single is the first new music fans have heard from the star since his 2007 Christmas single, “Christmas in Fallujah,” with Celine Dion. His latest single is set to drop Feb. 1.

“Turn The Lights Back On” will be available on all DSPs as well on pressed-on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl. Fans will be treated to a special add-on with this purchase, as it will also include a lyric video on his official YouTube channel.

“Turn The Lights Back On” was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Joel, and Wayne Hector, according to the artist’s website.

World-famous Joel has long been regarded as one of the most influential artists of our time and has been credited as being able to appeal to generations of fans across the globe. He has sold over 160 million albums worldwide.

The star has racked up a long list of accolades, including six Grammy wins, 23 Grammy nods, an induction to the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, to name a few.

His Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II album achieved double-diamond status, and is considered “the sixth most-certified album of all time.” (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Teases Fans With New Music)

His most popular hits include, “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and “Uptown Girl.”

The star has also promoted his upcoming music on social media.