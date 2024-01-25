‘A Whole Lot More F*cked Up’: Winston Marshall Star Launches New Interview Show

Winston Marshall, musician and co-founder of Mumford and Sons, has launched a new interview show called “The Winston Marshall Show.”

He took to Twitter to tease his new venture and invite fans to tune in. The former rock-star-turned-free-speech-spokesperson declared his readiness to take on some of the most taboo topics in a new space. “I decided it was better to live honestly than to stay silent. Better to speak freely, than to self-censor,” he said. “Well, two and a half years later, I can truthfully say, it’s a much better way to live.”

Welcome to The Winston Marshall Show pic.twitter.com/TAQnlr38VG — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) January 25, 2024

Marshall declared his excitement by stating, “Now I’m going independent!”

“I’ll be continuing interviewing leading writers, authors, artists, journalists, musicians, scientists, entrepreneurs,” he told fans.

He provided some insight into where he drew inspiration from.

“Back then I started because I was trying to make sense of what the hell was going on … well it’s 2024 now, and things are a whole lot more fucked up, so it should be interesting,” he said. “I’m excited for you to join me on this journey, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Welcome to the Winston Marshall show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winston Marshall (@winstonmarshall)

Marshall previously joined “Fox News Saturday Night” to share his experience with cancel culture, after voicing his support for journalist Andy Ngo’s anti-Antifa book, “Unmasked,” which resulted in instant backlash and led to his cancelation.

“The Winston Marshall Show will be available on YouTube, Substack, X [Twitter], and all major podcasting platforms,” Marshall wrote in a secondary post on Twitter. “The first episode will launch quite soon. It’s the most important conversation I’ve had yet.” (RELATED: Jon Stewart Returns To Hosting ‘The Daily Show’ … But There’s A Catch)

The former Mumford & Sons star didn’t provide any additional information on his new interview show, but fans have been instructed to tune in to his social media outlets for updates.