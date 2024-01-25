Elle King Postpones Concert Without Explanation After Her Drunk Dolly Parton Debacle Goes Viral

Country music star Elle King abruptly postponed Friday’s concert at Billy Bob’s Texas in Forth Worth, without explaining to fans.

“The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM. Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date,” King wrote Wednesday on her official Instagram page. King is postponing her show on the heels of an apparent drunken performance during a tribute to Dolly Parton that forced the Grand Ole Opry to issue an apology.

“Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!” King wrote to her page.

Fans who planned on attending the show were given less than two days’ notice about the cancelation and now have to wait until September to watch King perform live at their local venue. Social media immediately erupted with a mixed bag of comments ranging from angered fans to those who wished the star well, implying she needed assistance with addiction after the drunken mishap.

King’s last live performance was at the Grand Ole Opry and was supposed to include a Dolly Parton cover song. The star’s performance was botched from the start, as she took the microphone and announced she was “fucking hammered.”

The country music star slurred her words and seemingly forgot the lyrics to the song, all while acting in a disorderly fashion in front of fans.

Her camp issued a brief statement after the cancelation of her show, noting that she was forced to postpone due to ‘unforeseen situations.” (RELATED: Rage Against The Machine Devastates Fans By Revealing They Will Never Play Live Again)

A source close to the matter said her February concert in Shipshewana is also likely to be canceled, according to TMZ.