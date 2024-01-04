Rage Against The Machine Devastates Fans By Revealing They Will Never Play Live Again

Legendary rock band Rage Against the Machine stunned fans Thursday by announcing they will never perform live again.

The band posted a statement to their Instagram page announcing the news along with an apology to their loyal fan base.

Rage Against the Machine previously postponed reunion tour dates in 2023 due to an on-stage injury suffered by frontman Zack de la Rocha. “So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again,” drummer Brad Wilk wrote.

The band noted that their objective was to be as forthcoming as possible with their fans.

“I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further,” the 55-year-old drummer wrote in his social media post.

The band, consisting of Wilks, De la Rocha, Tim Commerford, and Tom Morello, have been entertaining listeners with their edgy alternative rock style since 1991 and have accumulated a dedicated fan base. Rage Against the Machine previously went on hiatus from 2000–2007 and from 2011–2019.

The band gave no prior indication that they would permanently bow out of performing.

“I’m really sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” Wilk wrote. “I really wish it was.”

The famous drummer issued a heartfelt apology in the caption of his post.

“Bottom of my heart.. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us,” he wrote.

Upon hearing the news, fans flooded the comment section with a mixed bag of messages.

“Damn, I guess you guys really hate money!! 😢” one person posted.

“Oh Brad. I am crushed to hear this. I hope you are all ok,” wrote another.

“Big fan Brad but for shit sakes where’s the Rage we rocked out to in the 90s? Seems like Rage has gone against its morals and message to now over blown egos and money chasing machine. Cant preach one thing and go cash a fat check. It’s sad, very sad,” wrote another Instagram user. (RELATED: Iggy Azalea Abruptly Abandons Her Music Career)

One devastated fan simply posted, “It hurts! Wish you the best Brad!”