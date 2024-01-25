‘I’m Done’: Fulton County Resident Blasts Fani Willis For Prosecuting Trump

A Fulton County resident blasted District Attorney Fani Willis at a Wednesday board meeting.

Derrick Blassingame addressed the County Board of Commissioners and unleashed on Willis, expressing concerns about “mismanagement” of taxpayer dollars and election interference.

“I’m done with Fulton County fumbling our elections,” Blassingame said. “I’m done with the gross mismanagement of our taxpayer dollars by the Fulton County Democrats on this body.”

Blassingame said he is “disgusted” by Willis’ alleged affair with Nathan Wade, who was hired by Willis as the special prosecutor for former President Donald Trump’s election interference case.

“I am done with most of your silence at the DA’s apparent love affair with the special prosecutor and gross mismanagement of taxpayer dollars to pursue what appears to be a frivolous lawsuit based off of partisan politics.”

The special prosecutor’s wife, Jocelyn Wade, previously accused her estranged husband of hiding several hundred thousands of dollars in income and leaving her in “dire” financial need. The district attorney accused Wade of seeking to harass her, according to a motion to quash the subpoena reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Falsely Claimed She Paid Her Alleged Love The Same As Other Lawyers On Trump Case)

“Apparently, guys like me need to court Fulton County female executives if we want a free ride at all paid expense,” Blassingame said.

“The DA appears to be trying to protect past elections, but upon information and belief, she’s trying to interfere with future elections by trying to convict a candidate before the general election,” Blassingame said.

Blassingame requested the county auditor conduct a financial audit of Willis’ office “immediately.” He said there is “no way” Willis should “get more money” while allegedly spending it for “unnecessary and frivolous purposes.”