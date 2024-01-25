‘Shut Up!’: Sofia Vergara Blasts Kelly Clarkson For Undermining Her Movie Makeover In Awkward TV Moment

Actress Sofia Vergara was visibly agitated during Wednesday’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” after the host seemingly mocked her movie makeover.

Vergara was there to promote her new Netflix limited series, “Griselda,” which required a significant aesthetic transformation. Clarkson threw shade at the famous actress by commenting on her makeup and insinuating that not much was required for her to transform into her character as Queen Pin Griselda Blanco.

“I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Clarkson said on the show.

“What!!” Vergara shouted. “What? Are you crazy?”

Clarkson immediately began attempting to backtrack on her comments and began a cycle of over-explaining that continued for the majority of the segment.

She desperately attempted to convince Vergara that she wasn’t undermining the time and effort involved in transforming into her character for filming.

“I don’t know what they did,” Clarkson said, as she became flustered.

“No, whatever they did, it looks slight,” Clarkson said, as she tried to recover from what Vergara clearly believed to be an insult.

“No, Kelly, it was hours,” Vergara loudly retorted.

Clarkson was trainwrecking and she couldn’t seem to find her ground.

“No, here’s what I’m saying. It probably took time, but the slight change completely changed your being!” she said, as she attempted to flatter the star to get out of the awkward situation.

Vergara and Clarkson were talking over one another and Vergara boomed over the talk show host loudly as she shouted, “Don’t be jealous!”

Vergara took command of the segment and began detailing the painstakingly intricate work that went into her transformation.

“Shut up! It was a wig! It was a lot. They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was a wig, it was nose, it was plastic from here to here,” she said, as she gestured toward her face.

Clarkson tried once more to regain her footing.

“They did such a good job that it looks seamless, and you just look like – you literally look like you could actually just be this person. You literally look like you’re a different actress,” she said. (RELATED: ‘They Were My Passport To The World’: Sofia Vergara Credits Her Boobs For Launching Her Career)

The backpedaling attempts eventually came to a stop, but Clarkson never truly recovered.