Entertainment

‘Shut Up!’: Sofia Vergara Blasts Kelly Clarkson For Undermining Her Movie Makeover In Awkward TV Moment

Sofia Vergara shocked on Kelly Clarkson Show, TMZ

Screenshot/TMZ

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Actress Sofia Vergara was visibly agitated during Wednesday’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” after the host seemingly mocked her movie makeover.

Vergara was there to promote her new Netflix limited series, “Griselda,” which required a significant aesthetic transformation. Clarkson threw shade at the famous actress by commenting on her makeup and insinuating that not much was required for her to transform into her character as Queen Pin Griselda Blanco.

“I feel like they only changed your nose or something,” Clarkson said on the show.

“What!!” Vergara shouted. “What? Are you crazy?”

Clarkson immediately began attempting to backtrack on her comments and began a cycle of over-explaining that continued for the majority of the segment.

She desperately attempted to convince Vergara that she wasn’t undermining the time and effort involved in transforming into her character for filming.

MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 09: Sofia Vergara attends the ‘Griselda’ premiere at Callao Cinema on January 09, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/Getty Images)

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 30: Sofia Vergara speaks on stage during the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on November 30, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Sofía Vergara attends the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 Live Show at Hotel Dena on September 05, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“I don’t know what they did,” Clarkson said, as she became flustered.

“No, whatever they did, it looks slight,” Clarkson said, as she tried to recover from what Vergara clearly believed to be an insult.

“No, Kelly, it was hours,” Vergara loudly retorted.

Clarkson was trainwrecking and she couldn’t seem to find her ground.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: Sofia Vergara attends Fox And FX’s 2014 Golden Globe Awards Party on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

“No, here’s what I’m saying. It probably took time, but the slight change completely changed your being!” she said, as she attempted to flatter the star to get out of the awkward situation.

Vergara and Clarkson were talking over one another and Vergara boomed over the talk show host loudly as she shouted, “Don’t be jealous!”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: (L-R) Luis Balaguer, Andrés Baiz, Sofía Vergara and Eric Newman attend the “Griselda” premiere at The Fillmore Miami Beach on January 23, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: Martín Fajardo, Orlando Pineda, Jose Velazquez, Sofia Vergara, Eric Newman, Karol G, Paulina Davila, Aurora Cossio, Martín Rodríguez and the cast of “Griselda” attend the “Griselda” premiere at The Fillmore Miami Beach on January 23, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Vergara took command of the segment and began detailing the painstakingly intricate work that went into her transformation.

“Shut up! It was a wig! It was a lot. They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was a wig, it was nose, it was plastic from here to here,” she said, as she gestured toward her face.

Clarkson tried once more to regain her footing.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“They did such a good job that it looks seamless, and you just look like – you literally look like you could actually just be this person. You literally look like you’re a different actress,” she said. (RELATED: ‘They Were My Passport To The World’: Sofia Vergara Credits Her Boobs For Launching Her Career)

The backpedaling attempts eventually came to a stop, but Clarkson never truly recovered.