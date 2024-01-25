Stanley Responds To Concerns That Popular Drinking Cups Contain Lead: REPORT

Stanley responded Wednesday to concerns by customers that its popular drinking cup contains lead, TODAY.com reported.

The company confirmed that Stanley cups are manufactured using lead, but added that no threat is posed unless the cup is damaged in a manner that exposes the lead, a company spokesperson informed TODAY.com via a statement.

Do Stanley cups contain lead or pose a risk of lead poisoning? Experts weigh in https://t.co/Buz0Vf3rv0 — NBC News Health (@NBCNewsHealth) January 25, 2024



Each Stanley quencher has a circular barrier made of stainless steel on the bottom of the cup covering a pellet that has lead inside it, the Stanley spokesperson’s statement detailed, according to the outlet. The pellet is inaccessible unless the stainless-steel barrier is removed from the cup, which is a “rare” occurrence, the statement reportedly read.

“Our engineering and supply chain teams are making progress on innovative, alternative materials for use in the sealing process,” the spokesperson said, the outlet reported.

Stanley cups have surged in popularity since the brand released a limited-edition pink version of the 40-ounce Stanley “Quencher” drinking cup, which was made in a partnership with Starbucks, according to NBC News. The $49.95 cups are reportedly sold exclusively at Starbucks locations inside Target stores. (RELATED: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing 65 Stanley Cups)

Chaos ensued in stores as people attempted to get ahold of their own Stanley cup upon its release, according to the outlet. Viral videos show customers waiting in long lines and getting into fights. One man even jumped over a counter.

The Stanley spokesperson mentioned the company’s lifetime warranty for the popular product, which can be used in the circumstance that the pellet containing lead is exposed, TODAY.com reported. Liquid inside of the beverage container could not possibly come into contact with the pellet, experts said, according to the outlet.