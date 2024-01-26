Entertainment

REPORT: Famous 90s Actor-Comedian Pauly Shore Faces Lawsuit Following Alleged Altercation At His Comedy Club

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Contributor
Actor and comedian Pauly Shore is facing a lawsuit following an alleged altercation at a comedy club in Los Angeles, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed by Sean Kehoe and his daughter, Kirra Lyn Potts, alleges multiple charges, according to Page Six. The plaintiffs assert that they suffered significant harm due to an altercation at the comedy club, which Shore owns.

The case against Shore and The Comedy Store included six charges, such as negligence and premises liability, as well as the more direct allegations of battery and assault. Kehoe and Potts are seeking damages, including coverage of legal costs and compensation for the alleged assault’s repercussions, the outlet reported.

The incident, dating back to Nov. 30, 2022, reportedly involved Kehoe being aggressively confronted and assaulted by security personnel, allegedly under Shore’s directive. The legal filings alleged that Kehoe was targeted and attacked. Potts allegedly witnessed the ordeal and claims the event has left her with substantial emotional trauma. (RELATED: Mia Goth Sued For Allegedly Kicking Movie Extra In The Head On Purpose: REPORT)

The father and daughter reportedly claim that Shore was aware of his security team’s intention to attack Kehoe and supported their actions, Page Six reported. They accuse the actor of carelessness in choosing his staff, emphasizing his responsibility to ensure the safety of customers at his venue.

The charges emerged as Shore is gaining attention for his role as Richard Simmons in an upcoming biopic. As of early Friday morning, Pauly Shore has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Shore tweeted in May 2016 that he was “looking” for his old high school friends, including “Sean Kehoe.”