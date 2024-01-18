Newsmax Host Narrowly Avoids Censors In Epic Monologue Against The People Destroying Your Life

Newsmax “FRONTLINE” host Carl Higbie used his Wednesday monologue to erupt on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) unelected audacity at trying to take over the planet.

WEF members are currently in the thick of their annual summit for world domination in Davos, Switzerland, where they’ll decide what fresh Hell to unleash on the global populace next. Contenders for the next nightmare include total digital censorship, another deadly pandemic, possibly social credit via digital currencies, and definitely more taxes against the middle class and poor.

But Higbie is having none of it, and neither should you. “Well the unelected Bond villains are back at Davos for their fearless, non-accomplished leader Klaus Schwab at the helm, once again trying to rule the world,” he began. “This is the greatest cabal of unelected, self-absorbed elites, stroking each other’s egos, proposing non-binding global theories that nobody asked for.”

“The World economic forum can shove their global pandemic agreement up someone else’s country… I’m not doing that again” pic.twitter.com/ZjXn8iPTt9 — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) January 18, 2024

These theories typically lead to more taxes, Higbie noted, despite the fact WEF admit they have no idea what the heck is going on in the world most of the time. The real hypocrisy is that WEF’s theme for 2024 is “rebuilding trust in the future,” which literally cannot be done if WEF members are the ones claiming authority over the rest of the world. (RELATED: A Host Of Cartoonish Bond Villains Are Deciding Your Fate From The Swiss Alps)

Why? Well, it’s not like these lizards have ever done anything worthy of earning our trust. Higbie called on every WEF member to destroy their private jets, presumably to prove they actually care about the climate they “fight” so hard to “protect.” Higbie also suggested Davos should be held at the bottom of an African cobalt mine, “so you can choke down some of the same dust 11-year-olds do every single day to put out enough minerals for your $100,000 electric car.”

“You fools have been pushing global migration on everyone but your ocean-front villa communities. I want your door wide open,” Higbie continued. “Greg Abbot, I’m talking to you, baby! Now is a super time to start flying cargo planes full of migrants into Davos.”

You really need to listen to the entirety of Higbie’s almost 8-minute monologue to appreciate the power of his points. About halfway through, he pulled up four headlines about gun control, eating less red meat, using public transport, and other ways to “cut carbon emissions,” all of which are ideologies of the folks at WEF, despite the total lack of scientific evidence behind any of their points. (RELATED: ‘You Are An Infection’: Sean Strickland Rips Mask Off Media In His Most Brutal Presser Yet)

Higbie writes almost the entirety of his show himself, and he doesn’t sound any different off-camera than he does when he’s on. He knew this monologue would skirt close to the line provided by television censors, and he did it anyway. Quite frankly, we need more men like him.

And if he sounds angry, it’s because he is. You should be too. The next big plans for WEF are haunting, and could lead to the destruction of development we’ve made in the last hundred years. Part of this feels purposeful on the part of WEF, but a lot of it feels like we’re being told how to live by a group of people who just want to make more money while ignoring the real problems threatening the modern world.