Livvy’s Starring In New Docuseries About Big-Money NIL Deals And We All Know Why People Will Be Watching

Amazon and Axios are partnering on a new docuseries surrounding college sports and the new phenomenon of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, and there’s one glaring reason we’ll all be watching.

“The Money Game” will follow the Louisiana State University athletics program and hails itself “an exclusive, all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season inside LSU Athletics,” according to Deadline.

NIL arose from a rule change enacted in 2021 that allows NCAA athletes to accept brand deals and earn income by licensing their likenesses, starring in advertisements and more.

LSU boasts three of the top-ten highest NIL earners, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Superstar Athlete Livvy Dunne Mocks Leftist Terminology While Posing For Photo With Troops At NASCAR Race)

LSU Lady Tigers baller Angel Reese makes upwards of $1.7 million from her various deals, according to On3.com. The small forward has struck deals with massive corporations including McDonalds, Playstation, Wingstop and more, according to Women’s Health.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers waits for a free throw attempt in the first half of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buffaloes defeated the Lady Tigers 92-78. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

But the school’s top earner is none other than TikTok famous Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne. The internet megastar is a coveted get for major brands with her 7.9 million TikTok followers and 4.8 million Instagram followers. She rakes in a whopping $3.5 million from NIL every year, trailing only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and USC point guard Bronny James, according to On3.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Livvy Dunne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the economics and potential new challenges NIL brings make for a fascinating documentary subject, I will personally be watching for one reason and one reason alone.

AUBURN, AL - FEBRUARY 10: Olivia Dunne of LSU stretches before a meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Stew Milne/Getty Images

I love me some Livvy.