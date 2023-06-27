Superstar Athlete Livvy Dunne Mocks Leftist Terminology While Posing For Photo With Troops At NASCAR Race

Popular college gymnast and social media influencer Olivia “Livvy” Dunne mocked gender ideology while posing for a photo with troops at a NASCAR race on Sunday.

Dunne, who has 7.5 million followers on Twitter, stood between two U.S. Army members and smiled as she sarcastically presented her preferred pronouns. (RELATED: Olivia Dunne Goes Viral (Again) With Pair Of New Videos)

Dunne played the popular TikTok sound “My pronouns are U-S-A!” over the video. She mouthed the saying into the camera while striking a pose between the service members.

The video received roughly 437,000 “likes” on TikTok and was positively received by her followers.

“you just went from a 10 to an 11 for this,” one follower said in reference to her physical appearance.

“thank you for your support,” one follower commented with an American flag emoji.

“God bless you and America,” commented another follower.

“She’s a conservative too,” commented another follower with a series of emojis indicating adoration.

Dunne has rapidly become one of the most marketable female athletes in collegiate sports. The LSU gymnast reportedly became a millionaire at 18 years old by leveraging her immense social media following to secure brand deals. The social media superstar reportedly inked deals with EA Sports, Body Armor, Vuori, and American Eagle Outfitter, according to The Sun. Dunne ranks second on Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) valuation, according to collegiate sports website On3.