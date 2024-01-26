‘The View’ Co-Hosts Say They Are ‘Pissed Off’ At Fani Willis’ Affair Allegation

“The View” co-hosts said Friday they were “pissed off” at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ alleged affair with hired prosecutor, Nathan Wade.

Willis charged former President Donald Trump and eighteen other defendants in August with thirteen charges related to their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential results in Georgia. Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman filed a motion requesting the judge disqualify Willis and dismiss the case over her alleged love affair with Wade.

Roman alleged that Willis benefitted from a “lucrative” contract her office awarded to Wade by paying him $250 an hour while a top racketeering expert only earned $200 an hour. He then allegedly paid for the two to go on vacations together and filed for divorce from his wife the day after the contract began.

“I just personally am pissed off about this,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “This is the case of her lifetime. It’s a sweeping RICO case. It’s a tough one. I think she actually has what she needs to prove this case. One of my best friends, Cassidy Hutchinson, spent months in Atlanta, protected by U.S. Marshals, to testify for this case, and now it may all fall apart because of these allegations — ”

“Well, according to Sunny, it’s not gonna fall apart,” co-host Joy Behar said.

“No, but it could delay it ’til after the election,” Griffin said.

“I do agree that it could be delayed, because they would have to get new prosecutors,” co-host Sunny Hostin added.

Co-host Ana Navarro said this scandal will deeply scar Willis more than others because she is a “woman of color.”

“I am pissed off, too. I am very pissed off, too, because when you are a woman of color in such a high profile position, you know that the scrutiny that’s gonna befall you is greater than on anybody else, and she needed to have kept her house clean,” Navarro said.

Hostin agreed, while adding that the allegations have not been proven. (RELATED: Fani Willis’ Alleged Lover Paid For Plane Tickets In Her Name, Bank Statements Show)

Willis falsely stated Sunday she paid all the special prosecutors on the case the same hourly rate as Wade, the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively confirmed.

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one,” Willis said during her Jan. 14 remarks at Big Bethel AME Church.

Wade’s firm received nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the start of 2022, according to county records. The firm of John Floyd, who is considered to be one of the top racketeering attorneys, received just over $90,000 during the same period.

The Georgia state senate approved for the creation of a committee Friday to investigate Willis’ affair.