‘Ally McBeal’ Star Opens Up About Anorexia Rumors

The star of the series “Ally McBeal,” actress Calista Flockhart opened up about rumors that she had been impacted by anorexia.

The 59-year-old famous actress admits she felt “hurt” by media reports that she suffers from anorexia, according to an in-depth interview with The New York Times.

Calista Flockhart, the “Ally McBeal” star, is back, playing a bouffanted Lee Radziwill in Ryan Murphy’s latest nest of vipers, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.” https://t.co/jW7C18lcO8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 27, 2024

“I did think that it was going to ruin my career. I didn’t think anybody would ever hire me again, because they would just assume I had anorexia, and that would be the end of that,” Flockhart told the Times. (RELATED: New Biography Reveals Karen Carpenter Took Over 90 Laxatives At Once As She Battled With Anorexia)

Chit chat surrounding Flockhart’s alleged anorexia dates back to as far as 1998 while the show “Ally McBeal” was being filmed, according to an Entertainment Weekly report from then.

Such reports plagued her personal life as she was the star of the hit legal comedy, drama television series that made its debut in 1997.

“I was very sleep-deprived and I was depressed about it,” Flockhart said, speaking of the anorexia discussion in tabloids during the the show’s hey-day.

In “Ally McBeal,” Flockhart starred as the main character, a Harvard Law School-educated reluctant Boston-based young lawyer who followed her boyfriend, co-star Greg Germann, to the Ivy League institution in the name of young love, according to IMDb. The two end up working at a firm, and it is up to McBeal to hide her feelings of love for her former high-school sweetheart.

Both now and back then, Flockhart claimed to “never” have been in a situation where she was overly concerned about her physique.

“I honestly have never been in a situation where I have to watch my weight… I just have small bones, and I just am lucky,” she told the Times.

As of late, Flockhart has kept busy starring in her most recent showcase: “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans” on FX, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The series covers a famous dispute between two camps of elitist New York City figures in the 1970’s: author Truman Capote versus a sect of “swans” that were his close female friends, and chronicles how these relationships break down and morph over time.

All in all, creator Ryan Murphy calls the show a “story about ambition, friendship and writer’s block,” according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In it, Flockhart will play Jackie Kennedy’s sister Lee Radziwill.

Flockhart is married to silver screen star Harrison Ford.