Tanker Truck Carrying Thousands Of Gallons Of Fuel Goes Over Bridge In Ohio, Explodes, Driver Killed

A tanker truck carrying about 7,000 gallons of fuel went over a bridge in Macedonia, Ohio Saturday morning, resulting in an explosion that killed the driver.

The truck was traveling northbound on State Route 8 and attempting to merge on I-271 N when the driver lost control and drove over the the side of the bridge, according to Cleveland News 8. Macedonia police and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the accident at 9:15 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the crash, according to the Sheriff’s office, reported the outlet. Macedonia Mayor Nicholas Molnar reported that while there were other vehicles in the vicinity, no drivers were harmed aside from the trucker. The Summit Metro Crash Team is currently investigating the crash, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Aftermath Of Massive Explosion After Fuel Tanker Truck Crash In Connecticut)

Diesel from the tanker flowed into the nearby Brandywine Creek, and the Environmental Protection Agency is currently addressing the situation, as well as Macedonia and Twinsburg Fire Departments, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Macedonia Police Department, according to the outlet. “We feel around 7,000 to 7,500 gallons of fuel ignited and we have containment teams on site right now for EPA and we’re cleaning up the mess as it comes,” Molnar said.

🚨TANKER TRUCK ACCIDENT ON ROUTE 8 IN OHIO Source: News5 Cleveland pic.twitter.com/0T818WaMFi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 27, 2024

A video released on Twitter shows the aftermath of the crash, where the underpass of the bridge was engulfed in flames and smoke. The ramp from State Route 8 to I-271 N has been closed, as well as State Route 8 southbound. The area will be closed while the safety of the bridge is being inspected.