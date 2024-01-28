Maryland Governor Wes Moore Filmed Shotgunning Beer Prior To Ravens-Chiefs Game

Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore appeared to shotgun a beer Sunday during a tailgating event prior to the Baltimore Ravens versus Kansas City Chiefs game, video footage showed.

Footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the 45-year-old Maryland governor at an apparent tailgate event in support of the state’s home team, the Baltimore Ravens. The video, which was posted by Baltimore Banner Sports, showed Moore surrounded by a group of Ravens fans, all dressed in Ravens gear, before shotgunning a drink with them. (RELATED: Wes Moore Says Republicans Are ‘Castrating’ Kids By Banning Critical Race Theory)

“We do this for the best f*cking team this planet has ever created, the Baltimore Ravens,” one group member shouted as others cheered on.

Gov. Wes Moore shotgunning a beer with Ravens tailgaters pic.twitter.com/oETs6I8yKI — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) January 28, 2024

Moore could be seen throughout the day celebrating with Ravens fan both outside and inside the M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore, posting to his social media throughout the day.

“The fans are roaring on the walk today—let’s go, @Ravens!” Moore tweeted standing with a group in what appeared to be a parking lot.

During the game, Moore posted, “MVP to Zay! Let’s go, 7-7, it’s GAME TIME! #RavensFlock” to X.

Moore was elected governor in 2022, following his service as a former Army captain in the 82nd Airborne Division. The Baltimore Ravens were set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their home grounds for the AFC championship game, which will determine who should represent the conference in the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 11.