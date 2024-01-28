‘One Of The Greatest Play’s I’ve Ever Seen’: Lamar Jackson Catches His Own Pass For An Unbelievable First Down

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just did something you’ll have to see to believe.

Late in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson threw a pass that was batted by a Chiefs lineman and tumbled through the air.

Rather than let the ball fall incomplete Jackson located it, waited on it, and snagged it, sprinting forward for a crucial first down.

The incredible feat is rare in and of itself. Completing a pass to oneself happens maybe once a season. Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud did it for his first NFL completion. So did legendary Packers gunslinger Brett Favre.

But neither of those completions went anywhere. Stroud was lucky enough to get back to the line of scrimmage on his. Favre, known more for his arm than his legs, lost quite a few yards.

Jackson's athletic feat is reminiscent of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's 2018 self-completed touchdown. That pass and catch, funny enough, also came against the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game.

Jackson’s marvelous first down came at a crucial spot as his team was down 14-7. But despite the MVP-favorite doing everything he can he wasn’t able to convert the effort into points.

The Ravens would ultimately punt and the Chiefs would close out the half with a field goal, extending their lead on the road to 17-7 at half time.