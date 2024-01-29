Erika Slezak’s Daughter, Amanda Davies, Dead At 42

Soap opera legend Erika Slezak’s daughter, Amanda Davies, passed away at the age of 42, Slezak’s fan page confirmed Monday.

Davies is known for her brief portrayal of a younger version of her mother, Slezak’s iconic character, on the long-running ABC soap opera “One Life to Live.” Davies’ untimely passing has left her family and fans in a state of grief, according to Slezak’s fan page. The specifics surrounding Davies’ death remain undisclosed.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly,” the fan page stated. “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

This just broke my heart. My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children.💔 Erika Slezak’s Daughter, Amanda Davies, Passes Away Suddenly at 42 – https://t.co/d7KsFSQQLd #AmandaDaviesRIP #ErikaSlezak #OneLifetoLive pic.twitter.com/sPLqVyZ2UJ — MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) January 29, 2024