Erika Slezak’s Daughter, Amanda Davies, Dead At 42

Soap opera legend Erika Slezak’s daughter, Amanda Davies, passed away at the age of 42, Slezak’s fan page confirmed Monday.
Davies is known for her brief portrayal of a younger version of her mother, Slezak’s iconic character, on the long-running ABC soap opera “One Life to Live.” Davies’ untimely passing has left her family and fans in a state of grief, according to Slezak’s fan page. The specifics surrounding Davies’ death remain undisclosed.
“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly,” the fan page stated. “The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”
Davies graced the screens with her talent in 2003, stepping into the shoes of a young Viki in a series of flashbacks, according to Deadline. Her appearance on the show added depth and backstory to the complex narrative woven around her mother’s character, Victoria Lord. A role Slezak portrayed from 1971 to 2013. (RELATED: Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Star John J. York Reveals Critical Health Update)
This portrayal linked Davies not only to her mother but also to her theatrical lineage, tracing back to her grandfather, Walter Slezak, Deadline reported. Walter is a Tony Award-winning actor of Austrian descent. He left his mark in Hollywood with memorable performances, including a role in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Lifeboat,” and even shared the “One Life to Live” stage.