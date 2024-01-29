Bombshell 90s Actress Bridget Fonda Made Her Mark On Hollywood Before Silently Ducking Out

Bridget Fonda was the ‘it’ girl in the 90s, but after starring in hit movies such as “Jackie Brown,” and “Single White Female,” she vanished from the scene.

Many Hollywood stars opt to bow out of the spotlight by retiring or announcing their last hoorah to captivate audiences one last time before they shut down their careers. Fonda, the niece of famous Jane Fonda, simply fell off the radar and has only been publicly spotted once since 2002.

Fonda vanished without a trace and somehow just as easily slipped from the headlines. The constant clicks of the cameras and swarms of paparazzi came to a halt, and the famous actress slipped right out of the spotlight. Once a dazzling movie star with a bright career in front of her, the Hollywood actress opted instead to duck out of the camera’s view without explanation.

Her time in the spotlight was brief but impactful.

The star shone brightly in every project she took on. Her acting chops ranged from romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, and she nailed every single role she took on.

She took on the role of Mandy Rice-Davies in the 1989 film “Scandal” and a Minnesotan Lady Macbeth in Sam Raimi’s “A Simple Plan” in 1998. It was her role in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown” as the scheming ever-stoned surfer girl that stood out to many fans. The bikini-clad bombshell thrilled fans in the film before her character died an epic death.

Fonda was surrounded by some of the biggest names in Hollywood. She played Andy Garcia’s fling in “The Godfather Part III” and had roles in “Lake Placid,” “Pont of No Return,” and Monkeybone, to name a few.

Her brilliant career spanned 15 years in the spotlight before suddenly coming to a halt.

Fonda was slated to star in a made-for-TV adaptation of “The Snow Queen” in 2003 but was involved in a serious collision. Her role was recast, and she went on to start a family away from the public eye. Her last official appearance was the premiere of Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.”

An image of Fonda surfaced in 2023, showing a dramatically different-looking star that barely resembled the bombshell that she was in her heyday. (RELATED: ‘Married With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill Reveals Why He ‘Lashed Out’ At Co-Star)

There was no retirement announcement, no final farewell, and no death to grieve: Just a sudden and seemingly permanent disappearance with a long legacy of roles left behind for fans to remember her by.