ROOKE: Biden’s Border Crisis Exposed America’s Dirty Foreign Agent Secret

The Biden Administration’s open border policies give Americans a small window to see into the minds of the people running the country.

It seems like a no-brainer that the men and women elected to lead the U.S. would put America’s interest above all else, and yet, there are daily reminders that not only are they not doing that, but their allegiances are to foreign nations wanting to destroy the country.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported exclusively Monday that federal authorities caught a Somali terrorist from the al-Shabaab terror group at the California border and released him into the interior United States, where he stayed for almost a year before eventually being arrested again in Minnesota. (RELATED: ROOKE: Texas Revives The Alamo Spirit With Fat Middle Finger To Joe Biden’s Face)

The internal memo identified an unnamed individual picked up by federal authorities on March 13, 2023. The man’s name was run through the terror watchlist by the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC), which determined he was safe to enter the U.S. He was allowed to travel freely throughout the country until Jan. 18, 2024, when the TSC re-ran the man’s name and confirmed he was a Somali terrorist “involved in the use, manufacture or transport of explosives or firearms, ” according to the report.

🧵🧵🧵EXCLUSIVE: Federal authorities caught an Al-Shabaab terrorist at the U.S. southern border and released him into the country, where he roamed freely for nearly a year before being arrested in Minnesota just days ago. https://t.co/D7ojaJbL29 @dailycaller — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

It’s hard to explain what it does to the psyche of a country’s citizens when they realize national safety is a myth and even worse when one of its elected officials is telling crowds of people in a foreign language that her allegiances lie with Somalia first.

Democrat Minn. Rep. Ilhan Omar told Somalis at a recent event that although there are “areas of friction” among their people, Somalis know “they are Somalians first, Muslims second.”

“Many Somalians have personally called me to encourage me to speak to the U.S. government and help Somalia. They wanted to know what the U.S. government could do for Somalia to ensure the MoU [Memorandum of Agreement] never turns into a full bilateral agreement. My answer to Somalians was that the U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else,” Omar told the crowd according to a translation on X, formally Twitter. “They must follow our orders, and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia. We Somalians must have that confidence in ourselves that we call for the shots in the U.S.”

“We live in the U.S., pay taxes in the U.S., and have a real voice. The U.S. is a country where one of your daughters is in Congress to represent your interests,” she continued.

“For as long as I am in the U.S. Congress, Somalia will never be in danger. Its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others. The U.S. would not dare to support anyone against Somalia to steal our land or oceans. Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system,” Omar promised. “The woman you sent to Congress is working day and night to protect your interests. She knows your plight and that of Somalia. I am as concerned about Somalia as you guys are. Together we will protect the interests of Somalia.”

Amazing speech by Ilhan Omar. She’s proudly claiming Somalia is for Somalians, that their brotherhood is tied by blood, that Somalia comes first, that Muslims come second, and that she is using the US to protect her nation’s interests. Besides the blood and soil rhetoric which is… pic.twitter.com/tkFj2R9s9d — Alessandra Bocchi (@alessabocchi) January 28, 2024

The speech went viral, forcing the U.S. representative to defend herself, claiming that the translations were “slanted,” accusing everyone of taking her out of context. (ROOKE: When Will The Media’s Favorite Conspiracy Theories Stop Falling Apart?)

She is not the only official accused of subverting U.S. interests for those of a foreign country. The Daily Caller reported in Oct. 2023 that the Biden Administration quietly revoked its special envoy to Iran, Rober Malley’s security clearance, after he was found allegedly “mishandling classified information.”

Malley was the lead negotiator for the U.S. on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under former President Barack Obama, which saw Iran receive the now infamous billions of dollars in sanctions relief. Malley called the Hamas terrorist group a “charity organization” in a 2008 interview, according to the New York Post.

While the Biden Administration would love for the American people to focus on Taylor Swift and abortion as the topics that will lead the 2024 presidential election, it’s a tall order, considering the drums of war get louder every day. If the country goes to war with Iran or Hamas, how are American parents supposed to willingly send their children to die in the desert, knowing the people running war games are helping the enemy?

“I didn’t fly 55 combat missions or lose 14 classmates to war so I could come home and watch Joe Biden roll out a welcome mat for terrorists,” TX Rep. Wesley Hunt posted on X. “These people want us DEAD. Biden’s response? Sue Governor Abbott for securing the border. If there’s another 9/11 in this country the blood will be on Joe Biden’s hands. FULL STOP.”

I didn’t fly 55 combat missions or lose 14 classmates to war so I could come home and watch Joe Biden roll out a welcome mat for terrorists. These people want us DEAD. Biden’s response? Sue Governor Abbott for securing the border. If there’s another 9/11 in this country… https://t.co/0REKS8l4Mr — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) January 29, 2024

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported encountering over 170 terror watchlist suspects in 2023. With the number of illegal immigrants that get through the border without the Border Patrol’s knowledge, it’s safe to assume just as many terrorists are hiding inside our country as the number who are stopped from entering. (ROOKE: If It’s Really A ‘Right Wing Conspiracy Theory,’ Why Do Democrats Keep Proving It’s Real?)

Our border is wide open to anyone willing to cross, and the reality is that Americans have no idea if the new people occupying their towns are peaceful people searching for a new life or terrorist cells waiting to kill U.S. citizens.