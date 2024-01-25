ROOKE: If The Biden Administration Won’t Protect Americans, Texans Will

The border crisis is reaching a boiling point, thanks to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton’s efforts to stop the Biden Administration from removing state protections in Shelby Park.

The fight now includes governors from all over the country willing to stand with the state motto: “Don’t Mess With Texas.”

None of this would be happening if President Joe Biden and his merry men weren’t subverting their duty to protect the sovereignty of the United States. In the last three years, Biden has facilitated a non-stop assault on the southern border, resulting in millions of illegal immigrants moving into the interior United States.

The Biden Administration has truly abdicated its responsibility to enforce the immigration laws on the books. Texas has a constitutional right to defend and protect itself. We will continue to hold the line. pic.twitter.com/LFrTq2MoVY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 25, 2024

Despite the left’s insistence that these people are just humble families looking for a better life, report after report shows the darker reality that these people mean our country and citizens real harm. Even if you can overlook the reports of sexual assault, like the man who allegedly raped a disabled woman in Michigan. Or the cases of fraud, such as the man who allegedly stole over $100,000 from an elderly woman. Americans cannot handle the financial crisis that comes with trying to employ, house and feed millions of new people within such a short span during one of the worst economic times our country has ever seen.

Before Abbott began the brilliant move of sending illegal immigrants to blue cities, like Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., the problem was primarily something only Texans were forced to deal with. His move made the rest of the country wake up to what Texans have suffered for over a century. (ROOKE: When Will The Media’s Favorite Conspiracy Theories Stop Falling Apart?)

But again, this is only an issue because the Biden Administration has not only allowed these people to come in but has actively fought Abbott and other border state governors in their attempts to secure the border.

So it’s unanimous: everyone in power, from the White House, to the hedge fund managers, to the Supreme Court of the United States has decided to destroy the country by allowing it to be invaded. That leaves the population to defend itself. Where are the men of Texas? Why aren’t… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 23, 2024

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Biden’s favor over the state of Texas’s use of razor wire in Shelby Park to prevent illegal border crossings, Abbott could have taken the easy way out and allowed U.S. Border Patrol agents access to the area to remove the blockade. But he didn’t. Instead, he stood his ground and invoked his right to protect Texas under Article 1, Sec. 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution. This gives Texas the constitutional authority to defend its borders as a matter of self-defense.

“Under President Biden’s lawless border policies, more than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border in just 3 years. That is more than the populations of 33 different States in this country. This illegal refusal to protect the States has inflicted unprecedented harm on the People all across the United States,” Abbott said in a statement.

“That authority [to defend and protect itself] is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border,” Abbott’s statement ended.

My statement on Texas’ constitutional right to self-defense. pic.twitter.com/seNFZdmujP — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

It’s hard to explain just how satisfying it is for Texans to hear Abbott tell the bullies in the federal government to go pound sand. The pride Texans feel about the Lone Star State has largely befuddled the rest of the nation. Understandably, unless you’ve experienced an impassioned Texas History class taught by a native Texan whose family has lived in this state for generations, it’s hard to grasp. (ROOKE: If It’s Really A ‘Right Wing Conspiracy Theory,’ Why Do Democrats Keep Proving It’s Real?)

All the issues the original U.S. colonies faced against hostile Native American tribes, foreign nations attempting to gain power over the new country and internal fighting threatening to fracture national allegiances are familiar to Texans who fought and prevailed against these common enemies. Texas was an independent nation until 1845 when it chose to become a part of the United States. For the past 178 years, Texas has held the right to fly its flag at the same height as the U.S. flag, among many other special concessions, while dutifully serving to protect the American way of life.

The Biden Administration is giving Abbott 24 hours to move out of Shelby Park and allow the federal government to open the Texas border once again. Like the great Texas defender Col. William Barrett Travis, Abbott has drawn his sword and etched the line in the sand. Only Abbott is no longer fighting alone. With the backing of 25 other Republican-led states, he has the chance to battle back against the federal government’s overreach and defend his great state from the invasion.

Let’s pray he doesn’t waiver.