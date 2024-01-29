‘Watch Him Cry’: Chiefs’ Donovan Smith Trolls The Living Hell Out Of Ravens’ Roquan Smith After AFC Title Victory

Well, damn … I guess Roquan Smith shouldn’t have been talking that ish.

Roquan Smith, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, was an annoyance to the Kansas City Chiefs all throughout Sunday’s game. However, it was the Chiefs who were victorious, stealing a 17-10 win in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) over the No. 1-seeded Ravens. (RELATED: I Gotta Give Him His Props: Taylor’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Breaks Jerry Rice’s All-Time Postseason Receptions Record)

Clearly looking to get some revenge against Roquan for both being a thorn in the Chiefs’ side and apparently partaking in some trash-talking, Kansas City offensive lineman Donovan Smith blatantly laughed at him in pure trolling fashion.

And you can be sure this had something to do with it as well:

Roquan Smith did not care 💀💀💀

Roquan Smith did not care 💀💀💀

Back in the locker room celebrating with his Chiefs teammates, Donovan was live-streaming, and that’s when he decided to have some fun at Smith’s expense — doing so while bathing in absolute Super Bowl glory.

“He’s sad!” repeated Donovan. “Talking all that sh*t.”

WATCH:

I kinda feel for Roquan, because you know he wanted to win badly…

You know Roquan Smith has the entire team ready to take someone's life if they have to today "Fuck the peace —we want war" type of speech

But at the same time, I find Donovan’s trolling to be absolutely hilarious (LMAO). And this is coming from somebody who hates the Chiefs and was rooting for the Ravens as a DMV native … Donovan got him good.