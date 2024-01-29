Video Appears To Show Dogs Brutally Attacking Wheelchair-Bound Man In Florida

A peaceful afternoon turned into a scene of horror as two dogs appeared to unleash a violent attack on a wheelchair-bound man Wednesday in Florida.

A video shared by WPLG captured the two dogs, known locally as Boo-boo and Jumpety, apparently attacking a man confined to a wheelchair. The alleged assault was not only vicious but relentless, leaving the victim with severe arm injuries that necessitated immediate surgical intervention, according to WPLG.

Eyewitnesses captured the ordeal on video as they attempted to intervene. One witness, who preferred to remain unnamed, said the dogs were “getting chunks” off the man, WPLG reported. A semi-trailer truck driver honked his horn, attempting to help stop the chaos, and the attack eventually stopped. The owner of the dogs is currently incarcerated and was absent during the attack, neighbors said, WPLG reported.

In the aftermath, local Animal Services stepped in and secured the dogs, according to WPLG. They are deliberating over the grave decision of euthanizing them. The community’s response was one of mixed emotions, with some calling for stringent measures against the dogs, particularly given Jumpety’s aggression. (RELATED:Woman Mauled By Her Own Dog So Viciously Her Hand Needed Partial Amputation)

The victim, known for his visits to a local corner store, is a familiar face in the neighborhood, according to WSVN.

“Dog right there. The dog was a runaway dog, the victim got bit around the corner when I came down here and seen all that was happening,” said neighbor Bernard Mcintire, per WSVN.

“I heard sirens and I thought it was a wreck. When I looked, he was laying on the ground, arm was hanging like this,” another neighbor added, according to WSVN. “The dog was full of blood. He was full of blood.”