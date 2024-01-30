‘Spent Two Days In Bed’: Dominic West Has Enormous Meltdown Over His Role In “The Crown”

Actor Dominic West said Tuesday he had a meltdown after reading reviews of his role in “The Crown.”

West, a heavy-hitter within the entertainment industry, portrayed a young King Charles III in the sixth season of the hit Netflix series, back when he was still just a Prince and married to Princess Diana. He was apparently reluctant to take on the role, telling BBC Radio 4 that “you don’t turn down a Peter Morgan script very easily.”

The British press absolutely obliterated season six of “The Crown,” Deadline reported, with many critics destroying scenes that involved West’s character talking to Diana’s “so-called ghost.”

West was asked how worried he was about whether the Royal family would respond negatively to the particular season of the series. “I don’t want to make their lives any more difficult than they already are, so I suppose it does concern you,” West replied. “All reactions worry me. I read all the reviews and spent two days in bed. So yes, I’m a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think.” (RELATED: Hollywood Elites Snub Heartbreaking Sports Movie About Conservative Wrestling Family)

But, despite his misery at the reviews, the experience seemed like fun for West. “I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes. I loved driving the cars, and I loved having people bow to me. It’s an absolutely wonderful feeling,” he told the program.

You can watch “The Crown” on Netflix. The first season or two are super addictive, and the rest are fine.