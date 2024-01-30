Israelis And Gazans Expected To Join Hands And Sing Kumbaya After Whiny Libs Threaten To Skip A Few Meals

Dozens of government workers are apparently planning a one-day hunger strike Feb. 1 to protest President Joe Biden’s support of Israel, as if that’ll do anything.

A handful of government workers are going to skip lunch for one day in February to force Biden into stopping the genocide against Israelis and Palestinians by Hamas terrorists, even though those going on strike seem to be more in favor of the terrorists, according to the Daily Mail. The workers will show up wearing black, ‘keffiyeh scarves’ or other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, apparently, but nothing will be offered in support of the thousands of Israelis who’ve been massacred by Hamas terrorists.

Can you make this make sense? Because I sure can’t. Also, I’ve met a lot of government workers, and most of them could do with going on a hunger strike at least once or twice a week during normal times.

‘Adolf Hitler’ Signs Pro-Hamas Petition Along With 1,700 Prominent Sociologists | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ In my opinion, Hitler would have loved the lies spewed in this letter https://t.co/uavXXFz6zq — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 24, 2023

The fact this demographic thinks a one-day hunger strike would force Israelis and Palestinians to hold hands with the terrorists called Hamas and sing kumbaya shows precisely what’s wrong with the way our government is run. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Seems As Disgusted With This Video Of Young Americans As We Are)

Would you trust someone who thought a one-day hunger strike would create world peace? No, that person is an idiot. But somehow, these unelected idiots are the real people doing the paperwork that keeps our government going. And yet you still trust them to fix your every problem, listen to your every complaint and hand them constant authority over you.

These so-called activists apparently think their actions will “force a conversation.” In reality, I think it’ll just force their bosses to write down a list of people to let go during the next round of layoffs. And that is definitely a good thing.