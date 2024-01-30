Rockets’ Dillon Brooks Stares Down LeBron After Hitting Shot On Him, And Then Smacks The Mess Out Of Him Afterwards

This dude Dillon Brooks, man… (LOL)

I don’t know what happened during small forward Dillon Brooks‘ transition from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Houston Rockets, but the dude has definitely ratcheted up his “villain” persona.

And that was on full display during Monday night’s game between the Rockets and LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

In the fourth quarter, Houston was absolutely hammering the Lake Show, and Brooks ended up adding more fuel to LA’s misery by scoring on “The King” with a nice little fadeaway bank shot. But that wasn’t all … jogging back on defense, Brooks decided to stare down LeBron and did a little chirpin’ his way as well.

WATCH:

Dillon Brooks after his bucket over LeBron. 😂🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UlcWlwcvmm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2024

And then things got a bit more interesting, when Brooks chopped the hell out of LeBron that ended up landing “The Villain” with a Flagrant 1 foul.

Here’s a look at Dillon Brooks hitting Bron in the head https://t.co/dsu7H2p4Jl pic.twitter.com/ujjsqHkSOd — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 30, 2024

This whole situation makes sense.

After all, Brooks’ name is “The Villain.” If he would have just hit a shot on LeBron and stared/chirped at him, and the game was in Houston (that has to be noted), he would just be an H-Town hero. He had to spice things up with a nice karate chop on the face of the NBA. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Put Up A Franchise-Record 153 Points Against Utah Jazz)

This dude really is a villain.