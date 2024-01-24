New Orleans Pelicans Put Up A Franchise-Record 153 Points Against Utah Jazz

Settin’ highs and breakin’ records … the Pelicans were on absolute FIRE Tuesday night!

Going 9-of-13 from behind the 3-point line, shooting guard CJ McCollum racked up a season-high 33 points, while superstar Zion Williamson added 17 points and also set a career high himself with 11 assists, leading to an absolutely incredible night for the New Orleans Pelicans who broke a franchise record scoring a whopping 153 points.

The Pels took out the Utah Jazz, 153-124. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Hire Doc Rivers As Head Coach, And It Smells Like A Potential Bust In The Making: REPORT)

New Orleans‘ prior team record was set back in 2018 when the Pelicans scored 149 points against the Sacramento Kings. NOLA set another franchise record as well, tallying 41 assists on 60 made shots.

Small forward Herb Jones scored 22, while forward Brandon Ingram put up 18. Center Jonas Valanciunas added 17.

From the field, the New Orleans Pelicans shot a flashy 57.1% (60-of-105).

Talk about betting the OVER! The Pelicans score a franchise high 153 points! pic.twitter.com/F5GkaUIsf7 — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) January 24, 2024

I’m very well aware that the NBA today provides high-scoring games on a consistent basis, but I still can’t help but to eye-pop at 153 points. I mean, hell, the Pels were on a roll … hitting 57% of their shots though?!

That’s crazy — like me hitting two five-piece slips back-to-back on Betr tonight (you know I had to get that in there).

And by the way, excellent marketing by King Cake Baby:

To the haters who say I am a curse… I was in the building… When the Pelicans dropped 153 points on their head!!! pic.twitter.com/AE7fuyvtYL — King Cake Baby (@KingCakeBaby) January 24, 2024

Good night for the Pelicans, good night for my gambling, good night for King Cake Baby … good night for everybody.