Biden Super PAC Future Forward Sets Up Major Ad Push Across Key Swing States

The super PAC focused on supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 election is setting up a major advertising push across key swing states, a move it says is the largest single purchase of political ads in PAC history, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Future Forward is beginning to reserve $250 million in advertising across seven main swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to The NYT. The funds will be split to run ads on television and digital and streaming platforms such as YouTube. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Reportedly Has Taylor Swift Endorsement At The Top Of Their Wishlist)

“The stakes of this election could not be higher, and by Election Day, every battleground voter will know it,” said Chauncey McLean, the president of Future Forward’s super PAC, according to The NYT. “We’ll run a cost-effective and data-driven program of unprecedented scale to re-elect Joe Biden.”

The ads will begin in August after the Democratic National Convention wraps up and will run through election day, The NYT reported. Other streaming platforms such as Hulu, Roku and Vevo will run the pro-Biden ads, as well as Spanish-speaking networks Telemundo and Univision.