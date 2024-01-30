A Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Super Bowl Proposal Bet Just Popped Up On A Sportsbook (And There’s A Ton Of Value Here)

To our Canadian readers: You might want to take advantage of this.

If you’re into sports gambling or are aware of the realm, then you already know that prop bets are a normal (and popular) thing when it comes to the Super Bowl — the opening coin toss result,the winning team’s Gatorade color, the amount of time it takes to get through the national anthem, there’s loads of them. (RELATED: The Sad Reality: Taylor Swift Is Making The NFL A Crap Load Of Money — $331.5 Million To Be Exact)

Well, this year, we (or at least people in Canada) will have a new prop bet. FanDuel Canada has put up a prop on their sportsbook that lets you bet on whether or not you think Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will propose to his pop star superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

When the odds first opened, “yes” was listed at +140 (a $100 wager wins $190), while “no” was placed at -170 (a $170 bet wins $100).

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Super Bowl wedding proposal prop bet appears on online sportsbook https://t.co/YWY05JjIuv — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2024

If you’re aware of how odds work though, then you already know how they constantly change (or get bumped).

Yeah … it didn’t take long for that to happen here with the initial odds.

Holy smokes. The No got smashed in a hurry at @FanDuelCanada on its Kelce/Swift #SuperBowl Yes/No marriage proposal prop. No opened -250. No is now -3500. https://t.co/4cUHSqSNHl — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) January 29, 2024

But there’s still a lot of value here if you’re conspiratorial like yours truly, and sometimes theories come true.

I’ll let this guy explain:

Has there ever been a major proposal at the Super Bowl? Is the whole thing Rigged to prop up the “romance” between Swift and Kelce? How does this help @pfizer? Does Taylor Swift endorse Biden to try and conquer The Trump Return? Yes, this is all one big distraction from other… pic.twitter.com/zO3QvWSpIU — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) January 29, 2024

Take the “yes” bet, Canada. Take the “yes” bet. There’s a ton of value here.