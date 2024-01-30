Editorial

A Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Super Bowl Proposal Bet Just Popped Up On A Sportsbook (And There’s A Ton Of Value Here)

BLOG
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs embraces Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

To our Canadian readers: You might want to take advantage of this.

If you’re into sports gambling or are aware of the realm, then you already know that prop bets are a normal (and popular) thing when it comes to the Super Bowl — the opening coin toss result,the winning team’s Gatorade color, the amount of time it takes to get through the national anthem, there’s loads of them. (RELATED: The Sad Reality: Taylor Swift Is Making The NFL A Crap Load Of Money — $331.5 Million To Be Exact)

Well, this year, we (or at least people in Canada) will have a new prop bet. FanDuel Canada has put up a prop on their sportsbook that lets you bet on whether or not you think Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will propose to his pop star superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

When the odds first opened, “yes” was listed at +140 (a $100 wager wins $190), while “no” was placed at -170 (a $170 bet wins $100).

If you’re aware of how odds work though, then you already know how they constantly change (or get bumped).

Yeah … it didn’t take long for that to happen here with the initial odds.

But there’s still a lot of value here if you’re conspiratorial like yours truly, and sometimes theories come true.

I’ll let this guy explain:

Take the “yes” bet, Canada. Take the “yes” bet. There’s a ton of value here.