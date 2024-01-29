Taylor Swift Made It To The Super Bowl Her First Year In The League

Taylor Swift had made her NFL debut as a broadcast feature in 2023, the year in which she captured Travis Kelce’s heart and America’s attention.

In that year she’s managed to piss off almost every NFL fan, but she also did something many NFL rookies don’t get to accomplish: go to the Super Bowl.

In Swift’s first year as a member of Chiefs Kingdom her beau Travis and Co. are headed to Vegas for the Super Bowl.

While the megastar can’t be given all of the credit — this is, after all, Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years — she’s ingratiated herself as an integral member of the ballclub.

After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC championship, Swift shared an iconic moment with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. (RELATED: The Sad Reality: Taylor Swift Is Making The NFL A Crap Load Of Money — $331.5 Million To Be Exact)

Reid spotted Swift from the winner’s podium and the pair locked eyes and pointed at each other, showing just how big of a member of the Chiefs’ family Swift really is. If you’re on finger pointing basis with Andy Reid you’re basically family.

This photo of Andy Reid and Taylor Swift pointing at each other is everything pic.twitter.com/u3lfEjT3Dd — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 29, 2024

Swift also shared a number of adorable moments with Kelce as the pair embraced on-field while celebrating the Chiefs’ big win.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the game, and then Jason Kelce and his brother embraced. I am not crying, you are! 🥹pic.twitter.com/G3qdNgPoED — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 29, 2024

While it’s yet to be seen if she’ll attend the big game in Vegas, it’s hard to see her missing it after enduring blizzards in Buffalo and fire alarms in Baltimore just to see her man play.

Like it or not — and many people do not — Swift is a bona fide member of the Chiefs now. If Kansas City wins so does Taylor.