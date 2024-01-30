Megyn Kelly Explains Why She’s Not ‘Afraid’ Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Magical Endorsement’

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly explained Tuesday why she is not “afraid” of pop icon Taylor Swift’s possible endorsement of President Joe Biden.

Kelly responded to circulating theories that Swift’s endorsement will be brandished by the Biden campaign as a last-ditch effort to reelect the president in an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“I don’t know why people are so afraid of her. She does have power. She does have influence. She told people to go vote, and something like 35,000 of them did. But registering to vote is not the same as actually voting,” Kelly said.

Kelly blasted the idea of a “rigged” Super Bowl topped off with a “Travis-Taylor” kiss and endorsement of Biden, baffled that people she “like[s] and respect[s]” have promoted the theory. She said that she has been through previous election cycles in which a celebrity generated similar fanfare, naming actor Geroge Clooney as one example.

“People are acting like Taylor Swift actually holds the key to the presidency,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that Kelce and Swift are most likely “going to vote Biden,” citing the football player’s affiliation with Pfizer and Budd Light and the pop star’s 2020 endorsement of Biden and frustration with Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. The conservative commentator urged Americans not to live in fear because “there are limits to this woman’s power,” stating that Swift’s stance against Blackburn did not prevent her reelection. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Pr*ck And F*cking Hates Republicans’: Megyn Kelly Comes Unglued Over Don Lemon’s Return)

“This is what we do in America,” Kelly said. “We choose somebody, we build them up, then we crush them. So I’m sure that’s coming for her eventually too. If she’s smart, she will stay non-political, which is better for her.”

“She will not be the most popular person in America if she continues to antagonize half the country that votes Republican,” Kelly said.