Universal Teases Details Of Upcoming ‘Epic Universe’ Park

Universal released a two-minute teaser video of their highly anticipated New Epic Universe Park featuring Harry Potter and Nintendo lands for fans to enjoy.

The video gave audiences a bird’s eye view of the park and also took viewers on a personal spin through some of the attractions at ground level. The new theme park is slated to include five immersive worlds for guests to enjoy and will open in Orlando in 2025.

Fans caught a glimpse of the “How To Tame Your Dragon” section in the announcement that pegged the upcoming park as being a “game changer.”

Guests will be welcomed to the core of Celestial Park, which promises to be an experience that features astronomical and mythological architecture against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape of water and lush greens. The land connects the other immersive worlds and is jam-packed with activities, roller coaster rides, dining venues and retail shopping experiences.

The four featured worlds are, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe, according to the Universal Studios website.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Five immersive worlds. One amazing theme park. Universal Epic Universe opens 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. #EpicUniverse Click the link to learn more: https://t.co/VUcJgK8CAG pic.twitter.com/71CHh9kyRT — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 30, 2024

The park includes fan-favorite attractions from the original “Harry Potter” film series, including Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and the Hogwarts Express.

Dark Universe will put the focus on a horror-based experience.

The park promises to over over 50 attractions and is the fourth theme park embraced by Universal Studios, in addition to the original Universal Studios park, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay Water Park.